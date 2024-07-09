Crazy Viral: Renee Zellweger And Hugh Grant In BTS Pics From Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Shoot

These BTS photos are viral. (courtesy: renee__zellweger_)

For all the Bridget Jones fans, we have an exciting update. A series of pictures from the set of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is making rounds on the Internet. In the images shared by a fan page on Instagram, we can see Hugh Grant dressed as his character Daniel Cleaver, and Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones. While Renee is wearing a green dress layered with a sweater, Hugh carries a blue suit with utmost ease. In one of the images, the two are sharing a warm hug. Next, they are kissing each other. We also get a glimpse of their fun interaction with children on the sets. The note attached to the pictures read, “Daniel Cleaver is back! Hugh Grant gets cozy with Renee Zellweger in long-awaited Bridget Jones return.”

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy marks the fourth instalment in the Bridget Jones series. The first movie, Bridget Jones's Diary, premiered in 2001. The second film, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, was released in 2004. The third instalment, Bridget Jones's Baby, hit theatres in 2016. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is eyeing a 2025 release.

In Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Bridget Jones is a single mother of two, grappling with the death of her husband and deciding whether to reenter the dating world. The film is based on Helen Fielding's 2013 novel of the same name. In 2022, the author disclosed that she was working on a script adaptation of the book. She told Radio Times, "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen. Every film that gets made is a miracle – it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I'd love to see it on the screen."

According to a Variety report, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will be released in theatres worldwide and on Peacock in America on Valentine's Day 2025. The report also mentioned that Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall will also be seen in the Michael Morris directorial.