Why Renee Zellweger Had Instant Chemistry With Leo Woodall In <i>Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy</i>

The much-anticipated Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, released in theatres on February 12, 2025. The lead actress, Renee Zellweger recently opened up on her chemistry with her co-star Leo Woodall.

The 55-year-old actress shared that the chemistry between her and Woodall was "easy," as reported by People.

Renee said, "We are both goofballs, so we laugh really easily. So there was a lot of that, instantly. We had fun together. We all did. I'm pretty spoilt rotten."

Addressing her character Bridget's age-gap romance with the much younger Roxster (Woodall), Zellweger shared, "I was very happy for Bridget Jones. Good for her."

On talking about reuniting with franchise veterans Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, she added, "It was like a warm hug. It feels like we had a reunion, adult friends. We've been forging this friendship for over 25 years together. Through this journey, shared journey, Bridget Jones' journey."

Zellweger added, "It was both wonderful and really sad," referring to the fact that this is likely the final Bridget Jones movie, as reported by People.

Firth, who memorably played Mark Darcy, Bridget's love interest-turned-husband in the previous three films, makes a few appearances in Mad About The Boy.

However, the opening scene reveals that Mark died four years ago, and a now-fifty something Bridget is dealing with widowhood and parenting the couple's two young children alone.

Bridget strives to regain her groove with the support of her family and friends, as well as an old flame, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). She meets two prospective love interests and is torn between them, Roxster, a 29-year-old park ranger, and Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a teacher at her children's school.

Zellweger said she enjoyed diving back into Bridget's world once more and that her onscreen character feels like an old friend.

However, the What/If actress noted that this latest chapter in Bridget's story felt different than the others, as her character was dealing with profound grief after losing Mark.

"We were familiar with how emotional the material was because the novel [by Helen Fielding] had been out for a while. But the script was so beautifully written that the emotion just sneaks up on you," Zellweger continued.

She concluded by saying that the writing makes one feel that you are headed in one direction that feels familiar, and then it just gets you.

