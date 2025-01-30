<i>Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy</i>: Renee Zellweger And Hugh Grant Together At London Premiere

The Bridget Jones film series consists of four films — Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004), Bridget Jones's Baby (2016), and the upcoming film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which will be releasing in theatres, on February 14, 2025.

It is based on the books by Helen Fielding.

Renee Zellweger who played the lead in all the instalments, will be reprising her role in the upcoming chapter. The actress hit the pink carpet at the film's London premiere.

She had opted for a hot pink gown as she walked the pink carpet at London's Leicester Square on Wednesday evening.

Zellweger was joined by her co-star Hugh Grant, as they hugged each other and posed for the cameras.

A full circle moment 💕



Renée Zellweger & Hugh Grant reunite one last time #BridgetJonesMovie #RenéeZellweger #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/V6jlZpcnRJ — Universal Pictures UK (@universaluk) January 29, 2025

Renee was seen mingling with her fans, as she signed autographs and posed for selfies.

It has been nine long years since the last release in the Bridget Jones film series.

A lot will change as the fourth instalment is released.

The plot revolves around Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger), who is now a single mother-of-two after the death of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), four years ago.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will revolve around the titular character, and how she navigates the many challenges in life being a single parent. It will highlight angles of her friends motivating her to get back in the dating game, and focus on the two men vying for her attention.

The other cast members present at the London premiere were Leo Woodall, who plays her new crush, Roxster, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Isla Fisher.

