Hugh Grant, 57, Marries Anna Eberstein. Love, Actually It Is

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant is a married man now . The 57-year-old actor married his longtime partner Anna Eberstein, 39 on Friday, reports Reuters . The couple was photographed outside the Chelsea register office in London on Friday with a small group of family members. The Love, Actually actor and Anna Eberstein, who was dressed in a shirt and miniskirt, held their two-year-old daughter close. Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein also have a son, named John Mungo Grant, who was born in 2012. Hugh Grant has played several commitment phobic roles in films such as Four Weddings And A Funeral and About a Boy. Before Anna Eberstein, Hugh Grant was in a 13 years long relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, whom he met while shooting for Spanish film Remando Al Viento (1988). After splitting with Elizabeth Hurley, the Music And Lyrics actor dated Tinglan Hong. They are parents to Felix Chang Hong Grant and Tabitha Grant. He briefly reunited with Tinglan Hong after the birth of his and Anna Eberstein's son John Mungo but they parted ways and Hugh Grant returned to Anna. "I'm not really a believer in marriage," he told People Magazine in 2015. "I've seen very few good examples, maybe five, in my life, but I think otherwise it's a recipe for mutual misery." Hugh Grant was last seen in 2017 film Paddington 2 and before that in television short Red Nose Day Actually. He currently plays the role of Jeremy Thorpe in British miniseries A Very English Scandal, based on John Preston's book of the same name.