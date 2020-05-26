Riteish Deshmukh's Emotional Post On Father Vilasrao Deshmukh's 75th Birth Anniversary. It's OK To Cry

Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: riteishd )

Highlights Genelia also remembered her father-in-law in a touching post

Vilasrao Deshmukh was a senior Congress leader

He died in 2012

On the 75th birth anniversary of his father, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a heart-wrenching post on social media. Remembering him, the actor posted an emotional video, in which he expressed how he misses his father. In the clip, Riteish can be seen putting his hand through a sleeve of his father's kurta and recalling his warmth and love. He can also be seen hugging his father's clothes. Towards the end of the video, a throwback photo of Riteish and Vilasrao Deshmukh also appears on the screen. In his post, Riteish wrote: "Happy birthday, Pappa..... Miss you every day!" Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was a senior Congress leader, died of cancer in 2012.

Riteish Deshmukh's post was filled with emotional comments from his industry friends. Abhishek Bachchan reacted with a hands joined in prayer and a hug emoticons while Amruta Khanvilkar dropped a few heart emojis. Riteish's brother Dhiraj also commented: "Miss you, Pappa."

Screenshot of Dhiraj, Abhishek and Amrita's comments on Riteish's post.

Riteish's wife, actress Genelia D'Souza, also remembered her father-in-law in a touching post on social media. She posted a picture of Vilasrao Deshmukh's statue and wrote: "Riaan's teacher asked him, 'What are you most proud of'... His answer was, 'My Ajoba'... You are our pride, Pappa... We feel your presence every day and know that you are looking after us wherever you are...You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy birthday, Pappa."

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.