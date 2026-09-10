"Your Choice To Say No": Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza On Star Entourage Debate

The rising cost of star entourages has become a growing concern in the film industry, with several producers publicly voicing their reservations over the impact these expenses can have on a film's budget. Now, actor-producers Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have shared their perspective, drawing from their experience of producing Raja Shivaji.

During an interview with Screen, Riteish Deshmukh shared his views on the cost of star entourages and said, “I think every film has its own economics. And, I truly believe that when you are considering a certain actor, by that time, you get well versed with the kind of entourage or whatever the person is going to come with, and having accounted for all that, if you think it's still viable, then you'll approach the actor.”

Riteish shared, “At a production level at least with our Mumbai film company or the actors that we worked with, we had a great time with the actors that were on board and including the entourage of all the staff of other people that they worked with because we've worked with most of them at an actor level.”

Ritesh continued, “I know Abhishek's makeup, Dada, his valet, his driver, to Sanju sir's valet, to Boman… So, we have known each other at an actor level and at a production level also. We never had an issue.”

Genelia said that if the entourage cost does not work for the production house, it is alright to say no. “If it's not working, then there can be a discussion. I feel that's something that both sides need to take responsibility for."

Riteish and Genelia produced Raja Shivaji, based on the life of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film featured a star-studded lineup including Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Boman Irani.

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