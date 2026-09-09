Why Riteish Deshmukh Initially Didn't Want To Cast 10-Year-Old Son Rahyl In <i>Raja Shivaji</i>

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's film Raja Shivaji received a lot of love from the audience and performed well at the box office. After its successful theatrical run, the film is now set to premiere on television. Raja Shivaji will air on Star Gold at 8 pm on September 12. On the occasion of the film's television premiere, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza spoke exclusively to NDTV about the film and also opened up about their children.

When Riteish and Genelia were asked whether, as parents, they would consider casting their children in a film if they ever felt they were ready for it, Riteish said that, for now, he is not in favour of casting his children in films.

Riteish said, "As a parent, for now, I feel I wouldn't cast them in this either. I have always thought that I would keep my children away from this."

He revealed that they have received several offers to work with their children not just in films but also in advertisements. Riteish said, "So many advertisements have come where they have asked both of you to bring your children along and work with bigger brands. We avoided them. We didn't want to do it."

However, Raja Shivaji was different for them and had a special place in their hearts. Riteish acknowledged his emotional connection with the film and said, "But this film was slightly close to the heart." Genelia agreed with him, saying, "Yes, it was a little special."

Riteish and Genelia's younger son, Rahyl, 10, made his acting debut in Raja Shivaji. He was around 8 years old when he shot for the Marathi movie in which he played the younger version of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a role essayed by his father.

The decision to involve children in the film, however, was not made by Riteish or Genelia themselves. It was an idea suggested by one of the chief assistant directors on the set. Sharing the interesting story, Riteish said, "I didn't decide it myself. One of the chief ADs on the set came up with this suggestion."

Riteish explained that several children had been tested for the film and the team was meeting them regularly on the set. During this process, the chief AD came up with an idea after looking at some photographs.

Riteish recalled, "We had tested so many children. We were meeting them on the set every day. He put up around 10-12 photographs and then added two more. He said, 'I think it could be like this. Try doing something with AI and show me what it looks like.'"

Initially, Riteish found the idea unusual, but eventually decided to give it a try. He said, "I told him, 'You can see it yourself, brother. It doesn't happen like that.'" However, the team encouraged him to try, and eventually the experiment worked.

Riteish and Genelia, who are also parents to 11-year-old Riaan, also talked about several interesting aspects related to their professional and personal lives.

During the interview, when asked how many marks Genelia would give Riteish as a producer, director, husband, and father, Genelia laughed and replied:

"No, no, Riteish is simply excellent because he is Genelia's husband," she quipped.

Elaborating further, Genelia said that it is very difficult to be 100% in all roles, but Riteish fulfils every responsibility with utmost sincerity.

"No, no, I mean honestly if I have to give an answer, then I would honestly say that it's very difficult to be 100% in all your jobs. For me he is 100%, for him probably he will rate himself that I am 50% in this and that and the other. But I think Riteish as an example for most men and for most people to do what he does with utmost sincerity."

Responding to Genelia's remarks, Riteish Deshmukh appreciated his wife's generosity and contribution. Riteish admitted that he considers himself to be only 50%, but feels complete with Genelia by his side.

"If she thinks I am 100%, then I am 100% as a father." Continuing further, Riteish says, "Just like Genelia said that I consider myself 50%, so it is true that I feel I am 50%. My 50% feels like 100% because Genelia is 150%."

Riteish further expressed that as a mother, she also compensates for any shortcomings in his fatherhood, a fact he acknowledges with complete honesty.

"As a mother, 50% she is compensating for my fatherhood also, so that I must acknowledge."

The beautiful relationship between Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza exemplifies how every role in life can be played brilliantly through mutual respect, love, and cooperation in each other's work. Their bonding has always been inspiring for fans, and there is immense excitement among audiences for their upcoming film Raja Shivaji, releasing on Star Gold on September 12.

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