Rishi Kapoor's New Look Approved By Wife Neetu. See Her Post

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo of Rishi Kapoor (courtesy neetu54)

Looks like Rishi Kapoor had a salon session in New York recently and opted to sport the buzz cut hairstyle. All thanks to Neetu Kapoor, who shared a glimpse of Rishi Kapoor's new look on Instagram and captioned it: "Kapoor Saab's hair all buzzed!" Rishi Kapoor is in the Big Apple for medical treatment and Neetu Kapoor appeared to share a health update of sorts: "Josh is great!" she wrote. Neetu Kapoor, who frequently makes entries to their New York diaries, also shared what she thinks of Rishi Kapoor's new haircut: "Love this look," she said. Neetu's post reminded fans on Instagram about Rishi Kapoor's absence from social media and comments asking for his comeback on Twitter poured in aplenty. Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan were one of the first celebrities to comment on the post.

See Neetu Kapoor's post here.

Meanwhile, a previous post on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram had fans speculating that Rishi Kapoor may touch down in Mumbai soon but a source close to the Kapoors told news agency IANS that though the Mulk actor is looking forward to his homecoming, that's not happening just yet. The source hinted that a possible wedding is on the cards for Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and that the 66-year-old actor will be back in time for the preparations: "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return home. They have a wedding to plan. And he's counting the days. But he's not ready yet to return."

"His treatment is slow but steady. Hopefully, he can come home in a few months. But end of this month? No way," the source added.

In September 2018, Rishi Kapoor tweeted to say that he's taken a break from work and social media to be stationed in the US for treatment. The Kapoors have remained strictly tight-lipped about what exactly Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment for. In October, Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor dismissed rumours that Rishi Kapoor has been diagnosed with cancer.

In the last six months, apart from frequent visits by Ranbir and Riddhima, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have had visitors such as Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher and Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor.