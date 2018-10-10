Rishi Kapoor's Grey Hair Look Explained. Nothing To Do With His Health

Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Rishi Kapoor's latest pictures on social media, in which he sports a grey hair look, made his fans anxious, who knew that the 66-year-old actor is in New York for medical treatment. However, Rishi Kapoor's grey hair look is not related to his health. In fact, this is the actor's look in an upcoming film. On Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Film is untitled. Trust this clears the air." He also shared a picture of his final look for the film and added: "Will revert to original hair colour soon."

Rishi Kapoor met Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre, who is battling cancer, in New York recently and pictures from their rendezvous took over the Internet. Here are the pictures which trended all of Tuesday:

Before meeting Priyanka and Sonali, Rishi Kapoor shared a video of himself and Anupam Kher strolling in the streets of New York. The said video was his first Twitter post after the actor announced he'll be taking a "short leave of absence from work... for some medical treatment." The video was posted days after rumours of him battling cancer did the rounds on social media.

Rishi Kapoor's hasn't shared any health update as of now though his elder brother Randhir Kapoor dismissed rumours of the 102 Not Out actor being diagnosed with advance stage of cancer.

Rishi Kapoor is also grieving the loss of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died in Mumbai earlier this month. Rishi Kapoor took off for medical treatment a couple of days before his mother died. Rishi Kapoor along with his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir, who were accompanying him, missed Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral and prayer meet held in Mumbai.