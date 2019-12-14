Rishi Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Dad Raj Kapoor Is Pure Gold

Rishi Kapoor shared this picture of Raj Kapoor. (Image courtesy: chintskap)

Rishi Kapoor celebrated the 95th birth anniversary of his late actor father Raj Kapoor in a very special way on Saturday. The Mulk actor took a trip down the memory lane and dug out a priceless black-and-white throwback picture of his dad Raj Kapoor. The photo, which features Raj Kapoor posing with a doll, is a still from his 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, which also starred Rishi Kapoor as a child artiste. For those who don't know, Rishi Kapoor made his debut in the film industry as a child artiste in Mera Naam Joker, for which he even won the National Film Award but more on that later. Wishing his father on social media, Rishi Kapoor shared the picture and wrote: "Happy birthday, dad! We shall always remember you...love!"

Happy Birthday dad! We shall always remember you.......love! pic.twitter.com/mT38hpxTma — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 14, 2019

In Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor played the role of Raju, who works with Gemini Circus as a clown. Rishi Kapoor played young Raju in the film. Raj Kapoor produced and directed the film. He died of complications related to asthma at the age of 63 in 1988. Raj Kapoor was best known for his roles in Neel Kamal (1947), Andaz (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Around the World (1966) and Sapnon Ka Saudagar (1968).

Rishi Kapoor also has a commendable career spanning over four decades. He was among the top crop of actors in the Seventies and the Eighties. Over the last few years, Rishi Kapoor has starred in critically acclaimed films such as Mulk, 102 Not Out, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons and others. He was lasts seen in the recently released film The Body.