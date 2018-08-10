Rishi Kapoor Labels British Airways 'Racist,' Asks Fans To Boycott The Airline

Rishi Kapoor at an event in Mumbai.

Actor Rishi Kapoor has denounced British Airways as 'racist' and revealed that he stopped flying with them after alleged rudeness from airline staff. The 65-year-old actor's tweet refers to an Indian family who were recently asked to leave a London to Berlin flight, allegedly after their child began crying. Mr Kapoor tweeted, "Racist. Don't fly British Airways. We cannot be kicked around. Sad to hear about the Berlin child incident. I stopped flying British Airways after the cabin crew were rude and had attitude not once but twice even after being a first class passenger. Fly Jet air or Emirates. There is dignity."

Two weeks ago, an Indian passenger on the British Airways flight from London to Berlin accused the airline of racial discrimination and alleged that his family were asked to leave the plane over a crying child. He claims a British Airways crew member threatened to 'throw (the family) out of the window' and that security personnel said they would be handcuffed if they did not exit the plane, news agencies reported.

Yesterday, British Airways said in a statement "We are investigating the complaint and will liaise with our customer. It is a safety requirement for all airlines that passengers are seated and have their seat belt fastened for take-off." Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked for a detailed report from the airline on the incident.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the courtroom drama Mulk, in which he was seen playing the role of Murad Ali Mohammed, who is accused of treason. The film opened to good reviews.

Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal.