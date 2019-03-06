Rishi Kapoor And Wife Neetu Will 'Soon' Be On Flight Home From USA. See Her Post

Neetu Kapoor posted this picture with Rishi Kapoor, Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor will 'soon' fly out of the US, where the 66-year-old veteran actor is undergoing medical treatment. Neetu Kapoor shared the update on Instagram this morning by posting a new picture of the couple with his sisters Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda and niece Nitasha Nanda. Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda were pretty much a fixture by Rishi Kapoor's side in New York. Ms Jain is now flying out of the Big Apple and to bid adieu to her, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "One of the Quintet leaves. Will miss you, Rima Jain. Will soon be on the same flight back." In Neetu Kapoor's post, Rishi Kapoor is sandwiched between Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda and the five of them pose happily for the picture. Neetu Kapoor's post has been liked by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is married to Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil.

Take a look at the post here.

Rishi Kapoor moved to the US in September last year with Neetu Kapoor for medical treatment. However, what exactly he is being treated for has not been disclosed yet. In January, Rishi Kapoor opened up about his health conditions in an interview to Bollywood Hungama and said, "My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue."

Ranbir Kapoor, the couple's son, also stayed with them in the US for a while and Riddhima, along with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara, joined her family in New York for New Year's. Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt was also there.

Celebs like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre (who was also undergoing cancer treatment there), Anupam Kher and others also paid a visit to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.