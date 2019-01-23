How Neetu And Rishi Kapoor Celebrated Their 39th Wedding Anniversary. See Pic

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor with their friends (Image courtesy neetu54)

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary with an anniversary lunch with friends in New York on Tuesday. Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse from the get-together on her Instagram timeline and wrote: "Just an anniversary lunch which becomes super fun with some interesting minds Param, Savan and Rohini. Financial wizard Bimal Parekh." Rishi and Neetu Kapoor left for New York in September last year after the former announced on Twitter that he is taking a short break for medical treatment. Though nothing has been disclosed about the nature of the 66-year-old actor's illness, Neetu Kapoor's New Year's post where she wrote "hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign" had left his well-wishers concerned.

To commemorate Neetu And Rishi Kapoor's wedding anniversary, their elder daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram and juxtaposed several throwback photos of the couple on Instagram. "You two are my life - center of my universe - Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the whole world! I love you both endlessly! You were you are and will always be the greatest example of the perfect couple, love you mom, love you papa," Riddhima captioned the post.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980. The couple are parents to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, 38, and Ranbir Kapoor, who is two years her junior. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's first onscreen association was in 1974 film Zehreela Insaan. The couple have co-starred in several other films like Do Dooni Char, Besharam, Kabhi Kabhie, Rafoo Chakkar and Amar Akbar Anthony.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix film Rajma Chawal. His last Bollywood release was Mulk also starring Taapsee Pannu and Neena Gupta.