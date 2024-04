On Rishi Kapoor's 4th Death Anniversary, Wife Neetu Writes, 'Life Can Never Be Same Without You'

A throwback of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. (courtesy: neetu54)

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday paid tribute to her late husband and frequent co-star Rishi Kapoor on his fourth death anniversary and said life hasn't been the same since his death. Rishi Kapoor, known for films such as Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Karz, Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, and Mulk, died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her with Rishi Kapoor, who collaborated with her on several films including Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Do Dooni Chaar.

"Four years for us... life can never be the same without you," she captioned the photo and set the post to the instrumental theme of his 1980 romantic thriller Karz.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, shared her childhood photo with her father on Instagram Stories. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day #forever #missyousomuch," Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned the post with a quote from Alex MacLean's book Grave Situation.

Rishi Kapoor's last big-screen appearance was "Sharmaji Namkeen", which hit the screens in 2022.

