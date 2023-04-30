On Rishi Kapoor's 3rd Death Anniversary, A Heartfelt Note From Wife Neetu: 'You Are Missed Everyday'

Image was shared by Neetu Kapoor. (courtesy: neetu54)

Today is Rishi Kapoor's 3rd death anniversary. The actor died on April 30, 2020, due to prolonged illness. Rishi Kapoor's wife, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. She has dropped a throwback gem from their holiday diaries. Here, the two, dressed in their casual best, are posing for the lens. Remembering her late husband, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “You are missed everyday with all the wonderful happy memories.” She has also added flower emojis to the post. Replying to the post, their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a heart emoji. Niece, actress Karisma Kapoor shared folded hands, flower and heart emojis. Sunita Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, director Rakesh Roshan, and Sophie Choudry followed suit.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also shared a throwback picture from her childhood days in memory of her father. In the frame, little Riddhima is sitting next to her dad on a bed. The note attached to the photo read, “I miss you, everyday.”

In a follow up post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a solo picture of her father and wrote, “And, sometimes I just scroll down the gallery, to see you smiling.Love you.” She has added a white heart to the post.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also picked a frame featuring herself, daughter Samaira, brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor and their parents - Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor - for Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Love this picture. #family”

When Rishi Kapoor died, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture of herself and her dad on Instagram. Along with it, she wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.”

Rishi Kapoor's last film was Sharmaji Namkeen.