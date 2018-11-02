Rishi Kapoor And Wife Neetu Light Up Instagram With A New Pic From USA

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Rishi and Neetu Kapoor click a selfie amidst a background full of flowers "Nature teaches us to appreciate," Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sanjay Kapoor have liked the post

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor lit up Instagram with yet another wonderful picture of the couple from the US, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment. In the latest picture, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor click a selfie amidst a beautiful background full of different flowers. "Nature teaches us to appreciate," Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture, adding the hashtags like 'Beautiful' and 'Happy Colours.' Their photo has been liked by celebs like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who also posted heat-eyed emoticons in the comments section. Here's Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's picture.

Rishi Kapoor, 66, moved to the US last month, but what exactly he's being treated for has still not been disclosed. Apart from Neetu Kapoor, he was accompanied by son Ranbir, who returned to Mumbai over the weekend.

Some days ago, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming picture of Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir and wrote, "When roles are reversed."

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of Ranbir and described him as their "strength."

Here are the other updates from Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's US diaries. Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing cancer treatment there, also met the couple.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre also attended Priyanka's bridal shower.

In September, Rishi Kapoor tweeted that he is leaving for the US for medical treatment and requested everyone "not to unnecessarily speculate." It was speculated that Mr Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer, but the reports were dismissed strongly by elder brother Randhir Kapoor.

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

Rishi Kapoor also missed the funeral of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died a couple of days after his family left for USA.