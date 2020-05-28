Rishi And Neetu Kapoor, In Another Pic From Riddhima's Throwback Treasury

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this image. (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is rummaging through the family albums and revisiting memories. On Thursday, Riddhima took another trip down the memory lane and fished out a picture of her parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, twinning in black, can be seen posing for a picture together. Rishi Kapoor can be seen looking at the camera while Neetu can be seen smiling. Sharing the picture, Riddhima captioned it with a heart emoticon. Rishi Kapoor was claimed by cancer on April 30 this year. Take a look at the throwback picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni here:

Riddhima also shared a couple of throwback pictures on her Instagram stories. In one of the throwback pictures, which is from Riddhima's wedding ceremony, Rishi Kapoor can be seen sitting while Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni can be seen holding hands. In another picture, Rishi Kapoor and his family can be seen posing for the camera with the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Riddhima, in coronavirus lockdown, keeps sharing price throwback pictures featuring dad Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Riddhima shared a throwback picture featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter Samara. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu can be seen smiling with all their heart while Riddhima, Ranbir and Samara pose for the camera. Riddhima dropped a heart emoticon with the picture.

Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Bobby and many others, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he underwent treatment in New York for 11 months. He returned to India in September last year. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka.