Ridhi Dogra's Reply To Trolls Who Blamed Her For Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat's Breakup

Ridhi Dogra shared this picture. (courtesy: iridhidogra)

A few days, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat announced their breakup, leaving their fans heartbroken. While some respected their decision, others blamed Raqesh's ex-wife and actress Ridhi Dogra for their breakup. The Asur actress, on Tuesday, shared a post on her Twitter handle, calling out her trolls and urging Shamita and Raqesh's fans to "stop this negativity". She wrote, "Ok guys. I'm seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post out marriage and I stand by all my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves."

She added, "And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars, I would love to personally hug out everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt. But this entire situation that I am being constantly being pulled into is not even being remotely my circus. So please for your own sakes stop this negativity. I truly want to send you all love and healing. But of course...After this explanation (that I honestly don't need to give but I am doing it so you all get peace), if you still want to continue being negative and if beating me down helps you channelize your hurt. I'm happy to help. Carry on and god bless you all."

In the captions, she wrote, "To whomsoever it may concern." Check out the post below:

To whomsoever it may concern.

????????????????????????????????????????

???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/qZdlpV4nEZ — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) August 9, 2022

For those who don't know, Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat got married in 2011, but in 2019 they parted ways.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat found love on the reality-show Bigg Boss OTT. Announcing her breakup, Shamita shared a post on her Instagram stories, and without getting into details of their breakup, she wrote: "Think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

Here's what Raqesh Bapat posted:

Coming back to Ridhi Dogra, she has featured in several TV shows, including Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Woh Apna Sa and many more. She was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series The Married Woman.