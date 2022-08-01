After Break Up, Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Share Teaser Of New Music Video

Shamita Shetty with Raqesh Bapat. (Image courtesy: shamitashetty_official)

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who announced their break up on social media last week, have been teasing their Instafam with glimpses from their upcoming music video Tere Vich Rab Disda. Posting a teaser of sorts, Shamita captioned it: "Let all your moments get filled with love and the tunes of Tere Vich Rab Disda. Song releasing on 5th August, stay tuned." Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat, in his caption, wrote: "Prepare to feel the tingles of love with Tere Vich Rab Disda. Song releasing on 5th August, stay tuned."

Check out the video posted by Shamita Shetty here:

Both Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat shared the poster of the their new album on their respective social media handles:

Shamita Shetty announced her break-up with Raqesh Bapat with these words: "Think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons too. Love and gratitude to you all."

Raqesh Bapat, announced the news of his break-up with Shamita Shetty in a statement that read, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this put. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat began dating in Bigg Boss OTT house, where they were participants. Later, Raqesh appeared as a wildcard entrant on Bigg Boss 15, where Shamita was one of the finalists. However, he had to quit the show due to health issues.