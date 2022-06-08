To Birthday Girl Shilpa Shetty, With Love From Sister Shamita

Shilpa and Shamita in a still from the video. (courtesy shamitashetty_official)

Happy birthday, Shilpa Shetty. The stunning actress turns a year older today and wishes are flowing in all quarters. One of the most special birthday messages has come from Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty who has shared a video and a note on the occasion. Addressing Shilpa, who she lovingly calls Munki, Shamita said, “Happy birthday, my Munki. In childhood, we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love.”

Thanking her sister, Shamita Shetty added, “Thank you for being my mentor, my sister, my friend. I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u so much …big tight huggie.” The video montage features several images of the two sisters bonding and also shows them with their mother, Sunanda Shetty.

See the video here:

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are regular fixtures on each other's social media handles. A few weeks ago, on the occasion of Siblings Day, the sisters shared a video of them goofing around and wrote, “Tunki and Munki. Happy Siblings Day.”

In another video, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are seen hugging their mom and showering her with kisses. The three then cuddle on a single bed, laughing and sharing hugs. In the caption, Shamita Shetty said, “Some moments are just priceless.”

Shamita Shetty also shares a warm bond with her nephew -- Shilpa Shetty's son -- Viaan Raj Kundra. On the occasion of Viaan's birthday two weeks ago, Shamita said, “Happy birthday my darling baby, can't believe you are 10 already! You are a blessing in our lives that we cherish every day and I wish you happiness, love, joy, success and everything that your heart desires my sweetheart. Maasi loves u to the moon and back.”

Replying to the post, Shilpa Shetty said, “Aww Maasi.”

On the work front, Shamita Shetty was one of the finalists of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15 which concluded earlier this year. Shilpa Shetty, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of her film Nikamma.