Ridhi Dogra On Playing Shah Rukh Khan's Mother In Jawan: 'It's Unfortunate'

Ridhi Dogra in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Ridhi Dogra, who played Kaveri Amma in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, has opened up about her experience of working with the superstar. The actress stars as Shah Rukh Khan aka Azad's adoptive mother in the film. For Ridhi, it was “unfortunate” to play his [Shah Rukh Khan's] mother, but the actress is glad that SRK himself acknowledged it. She told Siddharth Kannan, “Bahut difficult tha mere liye karna jo maine kiya. [It was difficult for me to do what I did.] I am so glad he [SRK] acknowledged it. Maybe he must have said it very casually… I don't know…because unhone stage pe bola hai [he said it on stage]... but unhone jab bola na ‘unfortunately playing my mother'... it was like that moment from Om Shanti Om happened for me. That's it. That's it. I don't need anything else. Thank you for saying that. It is unfortunate to be playing his mother and he said it to me many times ki yaar main samajh sakta hu [I can understand] how wrong you must be feeling.”

Ridhi Dogra was referring to Shah Rukh Khan's statement at the audio launch event of Jawan in Chennai. While thanking the star cast of the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Ridhi, who is unfortunately playing my mother, but in the next film, we will work something out age-wise." Sharing the video, Ridhi wrote, "When you swim in an ocean of emotions. As an artist. As a person. And as a fan. The emotions mix up like the lyrics of suraj hua madham."

Coming back to the interview, Ridhi Dogra also said that her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan has been super “comfortable.” She said, “Mujhe sachi aisa laga ki hum dono Delhi se dost hai [I genuinely felt like he was a friend of mine from Delhi].” According to the actress, SRK is so charming that you end up looking like a fool.

Ridhi Dogra added: “Not just a charmer, he is also genuine. Mai pehli baar jab unke sath shoot kar rahi thi [When I was shooting with him for the first time]… he made me so comfortable. Mujhe sachi aisa laga ki hum dono Delhi se dost hai [I genuinely felt like he was a friend of mine from Delhi]. There are 2-3 people I know from Delhi who are living in Bombay, mujhe laga yeh vaise hi hai. He is the same. He was helping me with my lines…. We were sitting like this and he didn't get up the whole time. And, I was like how can I let go of this opportunity? Then you feel like don't trouble him but I was like how can I let go of this opportunity? I have to talk to him. Toh mai silly jokes crack kar rahi hu…He is so charming that you end up looking like a fool.”

Jawan, which was released on September 7, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.