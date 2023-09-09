Jawan: Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Amma Is Trending And How

Ridhi Dogra in a still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been making headlines and for all the right reasons. Amid the film's stellar reviews and box office success, a character from the film started trending big time. We are talking about Ridhi Dogra's character Kaveri Amma from the film. Ridhi Dogra stars as SRK's adoptive mother and former women's prison jailer in Jawan. Of course, the Internet was quick to get the Swades reference in the film. For those who don't know, Kaveri Amma remains a beloved character played by the late film veteran Kishori Ballal in Shah Rukh Khan's 2004 film Swades. She was the mother-figure in scientist Mohan Bhargav's life.

"When SRK called you Kaveri Amma in Jawan in that scene, I literally bawled in the theater, a user wrote. Ridhi Dogra, who starred as Kaveri Amma in Jawan, replied, "And I cried in my heart."

And I cried in my heart https://t.co/InTSDsQQ0w — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 8, 2023

Of course the Internet got the Swades reference. "That Swades reference in Jawan. #KaveriAmma #ShahRukhKhan," read a post.

More Swades references incoming.

"Ridhi Dogra now I understand why SRK always says Ammi jaan kehti thi... lol," another user wrote referring to SRK's Raees dialogue.

@iRidhiDogra now i understand why @iamsrk always says : ammijaan kehti thi... lolxx — Imran Kazi (@ikrafrica) September 8, 2023

Seems like Kaveri Amma has her own fan club

Ridhi Dogra has actively been sharing some memes. Here's one:

A user asked her, "You are Kaveri Amma at age 38.but I have a doubt about your age. Can you clarify." She replied, "I'm 15." When the user wrote, "You mean 51," the actress' ROFL answer was ,"101 theek hai aapke liye."

101 theek hai aapke liye https://t.co/3mKwv8CvVt — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 8, 2023

Ridhi Dogra shared a long post on her Instagram profile. "Long post warning. 'Tis film is a blockbuster.' Is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating the film as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this loooong post. #towhomsoeveritmayconcern," read an excerpt from her post.

Earlier at the audio launch event of Jawan in Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Ridhi, who is unfortunately playing my mother, but in the next film, we will work something out age-wise." ICYMI, this is the video. Ridhi shared the video and she wrote, "When you swim in an ocean of emotions. As an artist. As a person. And as a fan. The emotions mix up like the lyrics of suraj hua madham."

Ridhi Dogra is known for her performances in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Woh Apna Sa and many more. She was seen in the ALT Balaji web series The Married Woman and Asur. She also participated in reality TV shows like Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.