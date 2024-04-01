'Bhansali Fan' Richa Chadha Recreates Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Iconic Scene From This 90s Film

Image was shared by Richa Chadha. (courtesy: therichachadha )

While we eagerly anticipate Richa Chadha's appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a recent Instagram video from the actress proves that she is a true Bhansali fan. How, you ask? Richa has posted a video mimicking a scene from the “cult classic” song Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. In the clip shared by Richa, we can see the iconic scene where Salman pulls Aishwarya's braid. The text on top of the video reads, “Tell me you are a Bhansali fan without telling me you are a Bhansali fan.” Soon after, we see Richa and her friend Deepak Rathod recreating the same sequence. In the caption, Richa wrote, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Laugh because reality is depressing and Monday awaits! Here's my very sporting spot of some 11 years, Mr cutie Deepak Rathod giving his best expressions to a cult classic song! Thanks Shayli Nayak for shooting this masterpiece. Bhansali Productions less good looking people feature but not bad for nostalgia !”

After watching Richa Chadha's video, many fans and celebrities shared their reactions in the comment section. Richa's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala wrote, “Maddy too cute.” Zareen Khan said, “Soooo cute Richa.” Mallika Dua commented, “Hahaha,” and dropped black heart emojis.

Take a look at Richa Chadha's video below:

Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marks his OTT debut. The filmmaker said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one."

"This is not just a series; it's a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Heeramandi on Netflix,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali added.

In addition to Richa Chadha and Manisha Koirala, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.