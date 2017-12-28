Richa Chadha As Paro And Aditi Rao Hydari As Chandni In Daasdev's First Look

After the box office success of her latest film Fukrey Returns, Richa Chadha is all set to star in Sudhir Mishra's Daasdev. Yes, the Bholi Panjaban will now feature as Paro in Daasdev - a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel Devdas. The film will also star actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Bhoomi with Sanjay Dutt. The first looks of Richa and Aditi from Daasdev have been shared on social media. Aditi Rao Hydari will star as Chandni while actor Rahul Bhat will play the character of Dev. "The film is set against the backdrop of politics," tweets trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Check out the photos:
Sudhir Mishra's #DaasDev - a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel #Devdas - to release on 16 Feb 2018... Stars Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni and Rahul Bhat as Dev, the film is set against the backdrop of politics... Check out the pics: pic.twitter.com/RBSK3W9GqC— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2017
Sudhir Mishra has earlier given hit films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi and Khoya Khoya Chand. Daasdev, which is presented by Storm pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision production, is all set to release on February 16, 2018.
Richa Chadha on the sets of Daasdev.
Of the film, Sudhir Mishra said, "I think it's my right to use any work, everything is my heritage, so I can play with it as long as I admit it. I admit that I took Devdas, I took the three characters Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to, what could I do? Ultimately it became a film about power as it gets into the way of love," reports Hindustan Times.
1955's Devdas was directed by Bimal Roy and featured veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala while the 2002 Devdas was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in which Shah Rukh Khan featured as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Paro and Madhuri Dixit played the character of Chandramukhi. The films were a big success and received several awards.