Richa Chadha Apologises For Old Tweet In Which She 'Called Someone Bipolar'

Actress Richa Chadha tweeted on Monday that she is "now only beginning to grasp what mental health means" and went on to apologise for a tweet she posted last year in which she joked about someone being "bipolar" - she had tweeted about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance in 2018, in which she used the word "bipolar" but more on that later. The Fukrey actress wrote, "I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'. The joke was born out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner!"

I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'.The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 29, 2020

In 2018, talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance in Thackeray, Richa had tweeted: "Arrey, humra Faizal to bipolar nikla." Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in the Gang of Wasseypur series was called Faizal. Richa played Nawazuddin's onscreen mother in the film. Here the tweet from 2018:

Back to 2020 - Richa Chadha won social media with her latest tweet. "It's takes a lot of courage to accept the mistake... More power to you," one user wrote. Another added, "You are a one of the great actresses of our cinema with both guts and acceptance. Kudos ma'am."

Richa Chadha, who debuted in 2008 film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, burst into the film scene with her performance in the Anurag Kashyap-directed Gangs of Wasseypur series. She has co-starred in critically-acclaimed films like Masaan and Love Sonia. Richa was last seen in 2020 film Panga, co-starring Kangana Ranaut.