Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Name Their Daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed a baby girl on July 16. Recently, the couple revealed that they have named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal. In an interview with Vogue, the couple spoke about parenthood and revealed the name of their little munchkin. Ali Fazal said, "Having a baby fills a void that you weren't even aware existed. That part never ceases to amaze me. It's freakin' hard to work now. I have serious anxiety when I leave home because I just want to see my baby Zuneyra all the time and be around Richa and her."

In a joint statement shared on July 16, the couple said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal." The couple shared the first glimpse of their little one on Instagram and wrote, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So, Thank you all for your love and blessings."

ICYDK: After dating for nearly eight years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal married during the lockdown in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act. They later celebrated their union with haldi and sangeet ceremonies in Delhi and a reception in Mumbai in 2022. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 16 this year. Announcing the good news, they wrote, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl!"

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, started in Mirzapur 3.