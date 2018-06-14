Rhea Kapoor Deconstructs Veere Di Wedding Chole Bhature Scene For Us

Highlights
- Rhea Kapoor shared a throwback photo from the sets of Veere Di Wedding
- It was a day of chole bhature: Rhea Kapoor
- It was a day of chole bhature: Rhea Kapoor
Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's post here.
Loved this day of shoot. It was a day of chole bhature for the crew and soul searching for the veeres. @ghoshshashanka had been looking forward to shooting in this market since he read the script, keep forgetting there's a Delhi boy stuck in my fave bong. On Kareena: Shirt- @cord.in Bodysuit: @bloomingdales Pants: @mm6maisonmargiela Shoes: @ragandbone On Sonam: Top and Pants: @samatvambyanjalibhaskar Bag: Vintage
Rhea Kapoor shared another picture from the sets of the film on Wednesday and wrote: "The last day of the Delhi schedule. Veeres for life, you can come enjoy the ride with us, if you wanna."
This is the post we are talking about.
Rhea Kapoor is celebrating the success of her latest releaseVeere Di Wedding, which is performing well at the box office and has earned Rs 100 crore worldwide. "Who would've thought this mad little movie it took so much time, effort and fight to make would break the box office," read an excerpt from Rhea Kapoor's post.
Who would've thought this mad little movie it took so much time, effort and fight to make would break the box office? As I write this it still hasn't sunk in, these numbers seem alien to me, what makes sense is the countless reaction videos pictures and notes I've been getting from girls and boys after watching the film. It's the same way I felt when we were done with the script, like my best friend gave me a hug and for once I didn't feel like a freak for all my fuck ups and mistakes. I felt like it's ok, I'll make it, the world is full of delightful idiots such as myself and the best lot just happen to be my veeres. (Biased) I love you my partners in crime @ghoshshashanka @nidsmehra #meme
Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Apart from Veere Di Wedding, she has produced Aisha and Khoobsurat, featuring sister Sonam Kapoor.