Rhea Kapoor Deconstructs Veere Di Wedding Chole Bhature Scene For Us

Just when we thought Rhea Kapoor's pictures with hercouldn't get any better, the producer shared another throwback picture from the sets of. The post features Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Rhea revealedthat she loved that day of the shoot and we guess it could be attributed to. Rhea captioned the post: "Loved this day of shoot. It was a day offor the crew and soul searching for the. Shashank (Director Shashank Ghosh) had been looking forward to shooting in this market since he read the script; keep forgetting there's a Delhi boy stuck in my favourite Bong." The 31-year-old producer shared the post with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram and over 50,000 fans liked the post.Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's post here. Rhea Kapoor shared another picture from the sets of the film on Wednesday and wrote: "The last day of the Delhi schedule.for life, you can come enjoy the ride with us, if you wanna."This is the post we are talking about.Rhea Kapoor is celebrating the success of her latest release Veere Di Wedding, which is performing well at the box office and has earned Rs 100 crore worldwide. "Who would've thought this mad little movie it took so much time, effort and fight to make would break the box office," read an excerpt from Rhea Kapoor's post. Check out Rhea's post here. Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Apart from, she has producedand, featuring sister Sonam Kapoor.