Reunited With Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta Says 'Longest Ever' Karwa Chauth Was 'Worth It'

Preity Zinta shared this photo (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Preity shared an adorable selfie with Gene

Preity was travelling on Karwa Chauth

"I finally got to see my Pati Parmeshwar," she wrote

Preity Zinta, who co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, has been shuttling between Dubai and Los Angeles in the past few weeks. Blame it on the ongoing Indian Premier League in UAE and Preity's husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles. Preity recently posted the sweetest Karwa Chauth message for her Instafam and it's so adorable. Preity's travel itinerary for Dubai to LA flight coincided with Karwa Chauth. Preity said she celebrated it in parts in Dubai - her taking off point - then mid-air and then finally in destination Los Angeles. "Happy Karwa Chauth to all of you who celebrated. For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds and landed in LA," Preity wrote.

Sharing an adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough, Preity added: "It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Pati Parmeshwar. I love you my love."

Whenever Preity Zinta was in Dubai, she filled up her Instagram with "miss you" posts for Gene. "Miss our spontaneous little trips," she captioned one such post. For another, she wrote: "Miss being outdoors and miss my better half."

Preity, who took precautionary measures for her travel between Dubai and Los Angeles, often wrote about adhering to the rules of the Bio Bubble. During one of her trips back home to Gene, she wrote: "Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the Love Bubble. Happy to be back home even if it's for a short while."

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.