Renowned Fashion Designer Satya Paul Dies At 78

Satya Paul's son shared this photo. (Image courtesy: puneetski )

Highlights Satya Paul's son announced the news of his father's death on Thursday

He shared pictures of the fashion designer in a Facebook post

"We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life," he wrote for his

Satya Paul, a renowned fashion designer and the founder of an acclaimed fashion label, died at the age of 78 on Wednesday. He died at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Satya Paul's son Puneet Nanda and the founder of Isha Yoga Centre, Sadhguru, announced the news of the fashion designer's death on Thursday. In a Facebook post, Puneet Nanda wrote that Satya Paul suffered a stroke on December 2, following which he was admitted to a hospital, where "he was slowly recovering." However, he was later shifted to the Isha Yoga Centre, "his home since 2015," as per his wish. Puneet Nanda's post read: "He (Satya Paul) had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with - removed so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master."

"Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70's his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty (a philosopher), later he took sanyas from Osho (spiritual leader). After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn't seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with. He couldn't have had a sweeter life or passage... at the feet of the Master. We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing," he added.

Puneet Nanda, in his post, also wrote: "Those who have been with him at any point in life would recall him as one who showered his love without hesitation or any barriers. I can attest to him having lived in totality and left fulfilled in every possible way. It is the greatest testament to him as he went joyously, without fear."

A tweet on the official handle of Sadhguru read: "#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences and blessings -Sg."

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

The official handle of Satya Paul brand paid tribute to its founder in the form of priceless Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Satya Paul label's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Satya Paul label's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Satya Paul label's Instagram story.

Satya Paul entered into the field of retail in the late '60s and started exporting Indian handloom products to high-end retail stores in Europe and America. He, along with his son, launched the first saree boutique in India in 1980 and founded the eponymous fashion clothing brand in 1986. Satya Paul label is known for its unique and one-of-a-kind prints. Its product range includes sarees, scarfs, stoles, shawls, bags, clutches, ties, cufflinks, and wallets, among other.