'Reminiscing' Sridevi And Co-Star Rishi Kapoor In Chandni. Posted By Neetu Kapoor

Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor's Chandni is considered to be one of the iconic movies till now

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 11, 2018 13:18 IST
Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in a still from Chandni (Image courtesy: neetu54)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "My all-time favourite Chandni," Neetu Kapoor wrote
  2. Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor's Chandni released in 1989
  3. Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai
Late actress Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor's 1989 film Chandni is considered to be one of the iconic movies till now. On Sunday morning, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor posted a still from Chandni on Instagram and wrote, "Reminiscing !!!! When people said this movie brought back romance in their lives. My all time favourite #Chandni." The film was directed by Yash Chopra and was one of the biggest box office hits of 1989. Actor Vinod Khanna, who died last April, was also a part of the film. Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24. She was 54. She was in UAE to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, along with the other members of the Kapoor family.

See the picture Neetu Kapoor posted.
 


Rishi Kapoor had tweeted a condolence for his Chandni co-star Sridevi with a still from the film's song Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Choodiyan. "Henceforth, no more moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas!" he had posted.
 

He also posted two angry tweets with the coverage related to Sridevi's death. Rishi Kapoor objected to Sridevi's remains being referred to as 'body' and his other tweet complained of being chased by the media for quotes about the late actress.

Read what Rishi Kapoor posted.
 
 

Apart from Chandni, Sridevi co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in Nagina and Gurudev.

Sridevi was cremated with state honours in Mumbai last week. Her ashes were immersed in Rameshwaram and Haridwar, respectively. MOM was her last film and months ago, she shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming movie Zero, which will mark last onscreen appearance.

Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.
 

