'Reminiscing' Sridevi And Co-Star Rishi Kapoor In Chandni. Posted By Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor had tweeted a condolence for his Chandni co-star Sridevi with a still from the film's song Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Choodiyan. "Henceforth, no more moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas!" he had posted.
Henceforth no more Moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas! pic.twitter.com/VUuO3dQebL— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
He also posted two angry tweets with the coverage related to Sridevi's death. Rishi Kapoor objected to Sridevi's remains being referred to as 'body' and his other tweet complained of being chased by the media for quotes about the late actress.
How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the "body"? All television channels reporting "the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!" Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body??— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
The Media(electronic/print)behaved badly with me during these three days after Sridevi ji passed away. I accept I worked with her in two Iconic films but that doesn't mean I be hawked for a quote or reaction. My prerogative to speak or not. Mobile rang incessantly whilst at work— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 27, 2018
Apart from Chandni, Sridevi co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in Nagina and Gurudev.
Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.