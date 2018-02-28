Sridevi's Chandni Co-Star Rishi Kapoor Posts Another Angry Tweet

Highlights
- My prerogative to speak or not, said Rishi Kapoor
- Rishi Kapoor complained that his 'mobile rang incessantly while at work'
- A condolence meet was organized for Sridevi on Wednesday
The Media(electronic/print)behaved badly with me during these three days after Sridevi ji passed away. I accept I worked with her in two Iconic films but that doesn't mean I be hawked for a quote or reaction. My prerogative to speak or not. Mobile rang incessantly whilst at work— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 27, 2018
Rishi Kapoor posted his tweet last evening. Days ago, he vented on Twitter about Sridevi being referred to as 'the body' by the media.
How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the "body"? All television channels reporting "the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!" Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body??— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
Last year, Rishi Kapoor complained on Twitter about the failure of actors younger than he to attend Vinod Khanna's last rites. "Shameful. Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect," he tweeted then.
Sridevi died in a Dubai hotel bathroom last Saturday. She was 54. A post-mortem revealed death was by accidental drowning. She was found unresponsive in the bathtub by her husband Boney Kapoor. The family had been in UAE for the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah last week.
Sridevi, a Padma Shri recipient, is the star of films such as Moondru Mudichu, Moondram Pirai, its Hindi remake Sadma, Mr India and Lamhe. Considered India's first female superstar, her career spanned five decades and several languages.