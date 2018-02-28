Sridevi's Chandni Co-Star Rishi Kapoor Posts Another Angry Tweet

Rishi Kapoor has complained of being chased by the media for quotes about Sridevi, with whom he has worked in Chandni and Nagina

February 28, 2018
Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in a still from Chandni. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. My prerogative to speak or not, said Rishi Kapoor
  2. Rishi Kapoor complained that his 'mobile rang incessantly while at work'
  3. A condolence meet was organized for Sridevi on Wednesday
Rishi Kapoor is still angry about the coverage of his co-star Sridevi's death. This time its personal - the 65-year-old actor has complained in a tweet of being chased by the media for quotes about the late actress, with whom he starred in the seminal Nagina and Chandni and some other films. "The media (electronic/print) behaved badly with me during these three days after Srideviji passed away. I accept I worked with her in two iconic films but that doesn't mean I be hawked for a quote or reaction. My prerogative to speak or not. Mobile rang incessantly while at work," Mr Kapoor tweeted indignantly.
 

Rishi Kapoor posted his tweet last evening. Days ago, he vented on Twitter about Sridevi being referred to as 'the body' by the media.
 

Last year, Rishi Kapoor complained on Twitter about the failure of actors younger than he to attend Vinod Khanna's last rites. "Shameful. Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect," he tweeted then.

Sridevi died in a Dubai hotel bathroom last Saturday. She was 54. A post-mortem revealed death was by accidental drowning. She was found unresponsive in the bathtub by her husband Boney Kapoor. The family had been in UAE for the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah last week.

Sridevi was brought to Mumbai last evening and will be cremated this afternoon. This morning, thousands have gathered at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to bid her a final farewell - among them were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji and many other colleagues. Fans have journeyed to Mumbai from Chennai and Karnataka for a last glimpse of her.

Sridevi, a Padma Shri recipient, is the star of films such as Moondru Mudichu, Moondram Pirai, its Hindi remake Sadma, Mr India and Lamhe. Considered India's first female superstar, her career spanned five decades and several languages.

