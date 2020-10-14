'Remember Your Vitamin C': Gabriella Demetriades Spotted In Pali Market Looking Like This

Gabriella shared this photo (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Designer-model Gabriella Demetriades, whose Instagram is a fashion look book of contemporary and retro style trends, shared a photo of herself posing at Mumbai's Pali Market. "Remember your Vitamin C," Gabriella captioned her photo clicked in front of her "favourite" fruit store at the market. In the caption, Gabriella Demetriades revealed she didn't just go shopping but for what appears to be a photoshoot for "something special." Gabriella created her look by styling a crop top and an oversized blazer from the studios of Aroka with a pair of colourful printed pants by Kapaas. And that did the trick. Nothing to see here, just Gabriella setting major fashion goals at Pali Market:

Here's Gabriella Demetriades' guide to style a saree with distressed denims. She was spotted picking up flowers in Bandra dressed in this fusion wear. Malaika Arora dropped a request on Gabriella's post: "While you there, can you pick up some flowers for me?"

Gabriella Demetriades fills up her Instagram with outfit of the day posts, often but not always featuring stunning pieces from her fashion brand Deme Love.

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is dating actor Arjun Rampal. The couple are parents to a son named Arik, who was born in July last year. During the lockdown, Gabriella and Arjun had moved to their farmhouse in the hill town of Karjat for the safety of their young son. Arjun Rampal is also a father to Mahikaa, 18, and Myra, 14, - his daughters with his former wife Mehr Jesia. They got divorced last year.