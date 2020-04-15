Remember Doordarshan Golden Oldie Imtihaan? Imtiaz Ali's Throwback Pics Will Jog Your Memory

Imtiaz Ali shared this picture. (Image courtesy: imtiazaliofficial)

Highlights Imtiaz Ali made a trip down memory lane on Tuesday

He posted an album on his social media profile

"The days of working on Imtihaan," he wrote

The re-telecast of iconic shows from the Nineties such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaktimaan and Circus on Doordarshan made Imtiaz Ali all nostalgic. The reason we are saying this is because the director has been reliving memories of his "first fiction series" Imtihaan, which aired on Doordarshan in 1995, by posting pictures from the sets of the show on social media. On Tuesday, he shared a new album featuring the star cast of Imtihaan - Renuka Shahane, Sachin Khedekar, Firdaus Dadi - and we bet it will gladden the hearts of 90s kids. The album also features director Prawaal Raman and Imtiaz Ali's "dearest friend and assistant" Suraj. Imtihaan was directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Anupam Kher. Apart from the aforementioned stars, it also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Alok Nath, Raju Kher and Ninad Kamat.

Sharing the throwback photos, Imtiaz Ali wrote: "The days of working on Imtihaan - with Renuka Shahane, Sachin Khedekar and my dearest friend and assistant Suraj."

Check out Imtiaz Ali's latest post here:

In his previous post also, Imtiaz Ali shared a picture from the sets of the series and talked about the "struggle of a director." Posting the picture, in which he could be seen looking into the camera and fixing the lens, Imtiaz Ali wrote: "The shirt changes, wrist watch goes away, hair changes, rest remains same -The struggle of a director, the hundred unexpected problems on set, time moving fast, sun going, 'will the audience like this' and the desire to tell a story. My first fiction series - Imtihaan."

Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut in films with Socha Na Tha (2005). However, his breakthrough film was Jab We Met, which starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. He has delivered several hits such as Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha. His last two films - Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Love Aaj Kal (2019) - didn't do well at the box office. Other than Imtihaan, Imtiaz Ali has directed television shows like Naina and Kurukshetra.