Rekha Shares Warm Hug With Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda At Raj Kapoor's Birth Centenary Celebration

Bollywood came together for the birth centenary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. Held in Mumbai on Friday, the star-studded event saw not just the Kapoor clan but several big names from the industry, including the evergreen Rekha. Known for her timeless elegance, the actress wowed everyone in a gorgeous white and gold saree as she walked the red carpet. Among those attending the event were Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her son, Agastya Nanda, who looked dapper in a black Indo-western outfit. One of the highlights of the evening was a sweet moment between Rekha and Agastya that's been winning hearts online. In a viral video, the veteran actress gave Agastya a warm hug and even placed her hand gently under his chin while chatting with him. Agastya, ever respectful, folded his hands and smiled back at her.

Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, which makes her part of the legendary Kapoor family. Nikhil is the son of Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor's daughter. Shweta and Nikhil's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also present at the event.

Another moment from Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebration featured Rekha and Ranbir Kapoor. In a video making rounds on social media, the duo were seen greeting each other with warm hugs and engaging in a friendly chat. A paparazzi page dropped the video on Instagram with the caption, “Rekha Ji and #RanbirKapoor share a heartwarming moment at the celebration of 100 Glorious Years of Raj Kapoor Ji's legendary legacy.”

Along with the Kapoor family and Rekha, several Bollywood celebs added glitz to the event. Stars like Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tiger Shroff and Vicky Kaushal were among the many who showed up to honour the legendary actor-director. Click here to check out their videos.