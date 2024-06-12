Reena Dutta And Nupur Shikhare In A Candid Pic. Courtesy Ira Khan

Image shared by Ira Khan. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Ira Khan loves to share candid pictures with cool captions. On Wednesday, Ira Khan shared some unseen pictures from her wedding festivities. In the first picture, Ira and husband Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing for the cameras. In the second picture, Nupur Shikhare and Ira's mother Reena Dutta can be seen posing adorably. While Reena Dutta is dressed up for the occasion, Nupur Shikhare can be seen wearing a black hoodie. Ira also shared some goofy mirror selfies. Ira wrote in the caption, "Before it began! I was so fascinated by how odd I looked with full hair and make-up and sweatpants. It was too amusing. I loved it. Please notice how he's always stealing my comfy clothes!! But then I get to cuddle him while he's in them so win-win." Take a look:

Ira Khan exchanged vows and rings with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur on January 10. In a picture shared online, the newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with their family members. The grand frame features Aamir Khan, Ira's mother Reena Dutta, Ira's brother Junaid, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and her son Azad. Aamir Khan, Junaid, Azad can be seen dressed in black outfits. Kiran Rao can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder black gown while Reena Dutta can be seen clad in a saree. Ira can be seen holding a bouquet and flashing her widest smile. Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai in January. Later, they flew down to Udaipur to host their wedding festivities. The festivities included a mehendi ceremony, a dinner night, a pyjama party and a fun sangeet. The newlyweds hosted a grand reception in Mumbai as well.