"Long Due, King Kohli GOAT": How Film Stars Reacted To Virat Kohli And RCB's IPL 2025 Win

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. RCB won their first IPL title since the league's inception in 2008. RCB defeated PBKS by 6 runs in a thrilling finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Several celebrities celebrated RCB's win on social media, sharing messages and tributes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and its fans are on cloud nine. The team finally won the Indian Premier League for the first time since its inception in 2008. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS), headed by Shreyas Iyer, by 6 runs in Tuesday's thrilling contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Wait Is Finally Over

With the 18-year wait finally over, it was nothing short of an emotional moment for its star player and former captain, Virat Kohli.

Film celebrities Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday also joined in the celebrations, sharing heartfelt posts on social media.

Who Said What

Vicky Kaushal gave a heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli on his Instagram Stories.

“To the man who's given everything to the sport... this was long due! Virat Kohli,” he wrote.

Ranveer Singh called Virat Kohli a “one club player” and added a crown emoji in an apparent nod to the cricketer's nickname 'King Kohli'.

Allu Arjun shared a screengrab of the heartwarming moment when RCB players celebrated with a group hug.

The caption read, “THE WAIT IS OVER. ‘Ee sala cup namde! [This year, the cup is ours!]' At last! We've been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB!”

The Pushpa star also shared a reel of his son Allu Ayaan who was ecstatic after RCB finally lifted the coveted IPL trophy.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a poster of the winning team along with the gleaming trophy. “It smells like victory in here,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Kartik Aaryan also shared a video of one of Virat Kohli's emotional moments on the field. On his Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Finally Jersey No 18, after 18 years. Congratulations GOAT Virat Kohli."

Ananya Panday also shared a similar video on her Instagram Stories. She added a red heart, a clapping and a face holding back tears emoji in the caption.

Suniel Shetty was emotional too.

Ajay Devgn on his Instagram Stories said, “Been watching and cheering for years....finally RCB has made history. Congratulations Virat Kohli and the entire team.”

Arjun Kapoor reposted a photo of Virat Kohli holding the trophy.

“Grit, resilience, perseverance, loyalty, faith, belief & hardwork...Everything that happened over 18 years seems worth it for this moment !!! Congratulations to Virat Kohli & Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the win,” he captioned his post.

Sonu Sood shared a carousel post on Instagram for this year's winning team.

To congratulate Virat Kohli and RCB, the actor wrote, “RCB!!! Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai – finally! Virat Kohli bhai & team, Heartily congratulations. Punjab – tough luck, played with heart and character! Respect to both sides!”

In A Nutshell

With RCB winning their maiden IPL title, it was a dream come true not only for its star player and former captain Virat Kohli, but also for several film stars who stood by the team through thick and thin over these long 18 years.

Also read | Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Teary-Eyed Hug After RCB's IPL 2025 Win In Viral Video Melts Internet