BRB, Too Busy Staring At Rashmika Mandanna's Adorable New Pic

Hey folks, Rashmika Mandanna is here to rid you off your mid-week blues. The actress, who keeps her social media family updated regarding her professional and personal life, treated her fans on Wednesday to a lovely picture of herself. In the picture, we can see the Pushpa star dressed in a gorgeous skirt and beige top while she poses with a flower in her hand. Needless to say, the post is a breath of fresh air. Sharing the picture, Rashmika captioned the post, "Heal. Learn. Grow. Love."

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about the actress's personal life, a few weeks back, a media report on Twitter claimed Rashmika and Vijay are dating and added that they are living together. However, the actress was quick to respond with a sweet reply.

Rashmika, who turned 27 last month, shared a video on Instagram thanking her fans for the birthday wishes. Soon after the video was uploaded, it shared a screenshot and picture of Rashmika and Vijay with similar backgrounds (light bulbs hanging from a wooden ceiling). The background matches the exterior of Vijay's house in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the tweet, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Aiyoooo.. don't overthink it babu."

Rashmika Mandanna, 27, shared a sweet video on her Instagram, thanking her fans, who are her biggest cheerleaders. In the video, the actress looks pretty in a white top and has left her hair loose. She captioned the video as: "Thank youuuuuu so much for all the love. You've made my day so special... Dropping by quick to check in on you guys... hope you are all enjoying and having a good day today too."

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Next, she will be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun and Rainbow.