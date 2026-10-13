"I Approach This Film With Gratitude": Ravie Dubey On His Bollywood Debut With <i>Ramayana</i>

Ravie Dubey is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ramayana: Part 1. The actor, known for his work in popular television shows such as 12/14 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja, will play Lord Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

With the film set to arrive in theatres next month, Ravie recently spoke about how grateful he is to be part of the ambitious project. The actor opened up about the love coming his way following the trailer's release and his hopes of doing justice to the character.

In an interview with Variety India, the actor said, "I am deeply grateful. Whatever love and appreciation has come my way after the trailer, I accept it with a bowed head. I hope and pray every day that I have tapped into the sincerity that the character demands."

Ravie also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with portraying a character as deeply respected as Lord Lakshman. The actor said he understands the significance of bringing a figure who has remained in people's hearts for generations to the big screen.

"I am fully aware of the responsibility that comes with portraying someone who has lived in the consciousness and hearts of people for thousands of years. It seldom happens in an actor's life that perhaps, the greatest opportunity of his career so far, is also one of the greatest honors of his life. That is what this is for me," he said.

Sharing how he is approaching the role, Ravie said gratitude and sincerity remain at the heart of his experience.

"I approach this film with gratitude, love, sincerity and a tremendous sense of responsibility. And all of us are incredibly excited and humbled by the love the trailer is receiving from across the world," he concluded.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, Ramayana features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra, Adinath Kothare as Bharata, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

Ramayana is planned as a two-part saga, with the first instalment scheduled to release in theatres on November 5. The second part is slated to arrive on Diwali 2027.