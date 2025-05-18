Ravi Mohan Accuses Ex-Mother-In-Law Of Being A "Gold Digger" And "Family Breaker". Her Response

Tamil megastar Ravi Mohan announced his separation from his wife, Aarti, in September 2024. The actor is now rumoured to be dating singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis.

In a recent social media post, Ravi Mohan's estranged wife accused him of emotional abandonment and financial neglect. In response, the actor issued a statement accusing Aarti of both emotional and financial abuse during their marriage.

Ravi went on to make serious allegations against his former mother-in-law, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, claiming that he was coerced into signing as a surety for her multi-crore loan.

Now, Sujatha has broken her silence on the matter. The producer released a statement on Instagram, firmly denying that she ever used Ravi's name for financial gain.

Sujatha wrote, "I have been working as a producer for the last 25 years. Being a woman in this industry for such a long tenure requires tremendous effort – something I believe everyone will agree with. Throughout this journey, I have never interacted with the press, except during my movie releases. Today, I am compelled to speak publicly for the first time in response to the serious allegations made against me. I have been accused of being a tormentor, a family breaker, a gold digger, a property exploiter, and much more. I wanted to respond sooner, but I chose silence out of self-respect and for the greater good of my family and future generations. Unfortunately, that silence has now been misconstrued as manipulation. With the peace of our family at risk, I have decided it is time to speak.”

Addressing the financial allegations, Sujatha added that she had borrowed Rs 100 crore from financiers solely to produce films for Ravi Mohan.

“Across the three films I produced starring Mr. Jayam Ravi – Adangamaru, Bhoomi, and Siren – I had to borrow nearly 100 crores from financiers. Twenty-five percent of that amount went directly toward his salary and applicable taxes, with all transactions duly recorded and documented. Now, Mr. Jayam Ravi alleges that I used his name as surety for these financial dealings. I want to make it clear – I would never misuse his name, not even if he were just an actor,” she added.

The producer also shared that she had made several attempts to get in touch with Ravi, not as a professional, but as a mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, in an effort to reunite the family.

Sujatha made it clear that she still sees Ravi as a hero, despite the ongoing feud and the unfounded accusations made against her and her family. She ended the post on an emotional note, expressing her love and concern for her daughter, Aarti, and their children.

“You have called me ‘Mother' all these years. As your mother-in-law, my only wish is to see my daughter and grandchildren live in a happy and united home. No mother can bear to see her daughter lose her family and live in sorrow. I am living through that pain today," she concluded.

Ravi Mohan and Aarti got married in 2009. They are parents to two sons - Aarav and Ayaan.