Raveena Tandon Wins 90s Fashion Test In Throwback Pic Also Featuring Kajol And Saif Ali Khan

Raveena also made a special appearance in Saif and Akshay Kumar's Main Khiladi Tu Anari, released the same year.



#throwback90s #magazinecovershoot ! Just look at us !! Kids!!! Hahahahah A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:27am PDT



Raveena Tandon could not wait till Thursday to share this throwback photo and a look at it will tell you why. "Just look at us!! Kids!!! Hahahahaha," she captioned, 'us' being her contemporaries Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The piece of throwback gold is a magazine cover from the Nineties, as revealed by Raveena in the adjoining tags - '#throwback90s' and '#magazinecovershoot.' This photo is perhaps from a photoshoot in 1994 - the year Saif Ali Khan featured in one film each with Raveena and Kajol. 1994'shad Kajol and Saif co-starring with Akshay Kumar whilecast Raveena and Saif in lead roles - "Reminds me ofand," read a comment.Raveena also made a special appearance in Saif and Akshay Kumar's, released the same year.Followers on Raveena's Instagram are impressed with the actress' Nineties look and has everything nice to say about her . There is also a whole lot of love for Kajol and Saif but Raveena gets the majority of it. "You guys were beautiful back then. So you are you now," said a comment while others added reviews like ones like 'gorgeous', 'ravishing' and 'awesome' for Raveena.Raveena Tandon, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan have come a long way since then. On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Onir'swhile this year'sremains Saif Ali Khan's last project so far. Kajol features in the newly released Tamil film, with which she made her comeback to Tamil cinema after two decades.