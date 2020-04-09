Raveena Tandon Shares Throwback Pics From Daughter Chaya's Dreamy Wedding

Raveena Tandon with her daughter. (courtesy officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon shared pictures from her daughter Chaya Malaney's wedding album and dreamy can't even begin to describe them. Making the best use of Throwback Thursday, the actress posted lovely pictures on her profile. She captioned the post: "Some moments always just stay so beautifully etched in our minds... Just reminiscing. Taking this opportunity to thank you Ashley Rebello for the most beautiful and ethereal wedding gown that you made for my Chayu. It was with all your love and blessings... Thank you again, my love."

Raveena Tandon's daughter Chaya Malaney married Goa-based Shawn Mendes in a Hindu-catholic ceremony in January 2016. The actress adopted two daughters - Pooja and Chaya in the 1990s when she was a single mother. She later married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple are parents to a daughter named Rasha and son Ranbir Thadani.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2, which is slated to release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The actress announced her association with the project last month and wrote: "Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thank you, my coolest director in the world Prashanth Neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika Sen."

Raveena Tandon's last Bollywood film was Shab, which released in 2017. In the same year, she starred in Maatr. She also featured as one of the judges in the ninth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye, along with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan.