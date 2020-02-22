Raveena Tandon's Post For Husband Anil Thadani Makes A Perfect Anniversary Gift

Raveen Tandon shared this image. (Image courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon dug out gold from her photo archive on her 16th wedding anniversary. The 45-year-old actress, on Saturday, shared a picture collage that comprises some lovely pictures of her along with her husband Anil Thadani. The collage also features a picture from Raveena and Anil's wedding. It will be difficult to say what we liked more about Raveena's post - the pictures or the adorable caption that she accompanied the collage with. "16 years of us and many more lifetimes together. Thank you all for the love and blessings always," read the caption on her post. The post was flooded with congratulatory wishes from fans and well-wishers.

Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple are parents to a daughter named Rasha and son Ranbir Thadani. The actress also adopted two daughters - Pooja and Chaya in the 1990s when she was a single mother.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2, which is slated to release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The actress announced her association with the project last month and wrote: "Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thank you, my coolest director in the world Prashanth Neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika Sen."

Raveena Tandon's last Bollywood film was Shab, which released in 2017. In the same year, she starred in Maatr. The actress also featured as one of the judges in the ninth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye, along with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan.