Raveena Tandon Shares Pic With London Fan Whom She Refused: "A Promise Kept"

Raveena Tandon finally shared a picture with a fan with whom she refused to take a picture in London. Raveena Tandon shared a picture with the fan on her Instagram stories and wrote, "A prmoise kept and all's well that ends well! Glad I found you through social media. Bhav patel. God bless!" For those who need a little background, here's the update. Raveena Tandon wrote an apology note on her X account after a fan reached out to her after he was refused to take a picture with the actress in London. Raveena wrote in her post, "Yes Bhavin, am glad I found you! Bro. I'm really sorry for that day. I panicked. Thank you for getting in touch with Reema, will surely meet you here in London and take a picture together too.. @bhavpatel07."

Raveena Tandon wrote an extended note on her social media explaining why she panicked and turned down the fan for a selfie. "Hi, this is just to put on record. That a few days ago in London, I was walking by and a few men approached me, I anyway have heard not such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster as I was alone, they just wanted a picture I guess, and I most of the time oblige, but after the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago, has left me a bit nervous and traumatised, so when I'm with people I am ok, but alone I still get a bit nervous these days, " wrote Raveena Tandon.

Raveena wrote, "I should've probably given them a photo as maybe they were innocent fans, but I panicked and walked away fast and just asked a security guy for help. I have felt really bad after this incident, and would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading, that it was not my intention to offend. I'm really sorry. Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you maybe. I try my best to be accessible and normal, but I fail at times. So sorry guys. I hope you are reading this and know that, I shouldn't have panicked," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Bhavin Patel wrote that she understood Raveena's situation and she shouldn't have sought an apology for this. "I can fully understand from a woman's point of view that it can be scary when guys approached, especially when you are away from home. And you do not need to apologise and I was upset what happened because I was in shock. Whatever happened, you are still my favourite. After reading the story, my respect has increased, Bhavin earlier wrote in one of his social media posts.

Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Karmma Calling. She played the role of Indrani Kothari.