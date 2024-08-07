Manoj Bajpayee Struck Throwback Gold In His Photo Archive. See Pic With Raveena Tandon And Gul Panag

Manoj Bajpayee chanced upon a picture-perfect moment in his photo archive. The actor shared a throwback click, featuring Raveena Tandon and Gul Panag. He mentioned that the picture happens to be from the promotions of Aks. Circa 2001. Tagging his co-star Raveena and friend Gul in the post, Manoj Bajpayee wrote in his caption, "Throwback to the amazing times promoting Aks in Delhi in 2001 with my dear friend and co-star Raveena Tandon. My amazing friend Gul Panag also joined us during the promotions! Cherished memories." Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, "Evergreen... and precious moments."

Manoj Bajpayee's recently-released projects include the web-series The Family Man season 2, Ray, Dial 100, Killer Suoup and Silence... Can You Hear It?. He also featured in Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, both opened to stellar reviews. The actor was last seen in Bhaiyya Ji, which released earlier this year.

In terms of work, Raveena Tandon was seen in the super hit KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. She made her web-series debut in 2021 with the critically acclaimed Aranyak and then starred in Karmma Calling. She will also star in the third installment of Welcome titled Welcome To The Jungle. She has featured in films like Dilwale, Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Anari No 1, to name a few.

Gul Panag stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She has been a part of films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. The former Miss India was also seen in the web-series Paatal Lok.