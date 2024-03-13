How Raveena Tandon Braved Being Body-Shamed: 'It Was Sad At That Time'

Raveena Tandon shared this image. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Actress Raveena Tandon recently opened up about her experience with body shaming during the early days of her career. Speaking in an interview with Zoom, she revealed how individuals within the media industry would use derogatory terms like "thunder thighs" and "Amazonian body frame" to describe heroines. Raveena emphasised that while the film industry gave her opportunities, it was the media that subjected her and other actresses to body shaming. Raveena recalled, "There was a lot of body shaming, and I'll be very honest, the body shaming was not from the industry. Everyone very easily blames the film industry, but the film industry was the one that gave me chances. The media was body-shaming us. Editors who were women were busy slut-shaming heroines, trying to prove how nasty they're or trying to question anyone's body, face, or hair, and they were like, Oh my God, look at her thunder thighs and Amazonian body frame. These were the terms that the actresses were called at that time. It was sad at that time."

Despite facing such challenges, Raveena credits her parents for providing unwavering support and strength during difficult times. She added, "At least I had a strong upbringing, a stable house, and my parents, who were my backbone, who were with me when I was at my lowest. That is a bad phase for anyone to go through."

Raveena Tandon discussed the pressures actresses often felt to undergo surgeries to meet societal standards of beauty. However, she expressed gratitude for not succumbing to such pressures. She shared, "A lot of female actors felt pressured to go through surgeries, but luckily I didn't have to go through that. There was a point when I was starving myself, and then I realised, that's seriously unhealthy what I'm doing to myself.”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Karmma Calling. Up next, she will be seen in Vivek Budakoti's Patna Shukla, alongside Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, and Manav Vij.