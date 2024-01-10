How Vijay Sethupathi Braved Being Body-Shamed: 'I Am Happy Being Myself'

Vijay Sethupathi pictured at the press conference of Merry Christmas.

If one had to list out truly pan-Indian stars in current times, Vijay Sethupathi would come up right on top. From playing the lovable hero [and villain] in a plethora of Tamil and Telugu films to being the perfect bad guy in one of the biggest hits in Bollywood history – Jawan – the man has proved his mettle, time and again. However, in a promotional interview for his upcoming film Merry Christmas, Vijay Sethupathi also shared some of the not-so-fun sides of being a successful star. In an interaction with Indian Express, Vijay Sethupathi said, “Main aisa hi tha, body shaming bahut kiya tha mujhe. Wahaan bhi kiya tha [I have faced a lot of body-shaming for the way I look. They – other industries – also did it]. It happened, but the good thing is that people accept you for who you are. Today wherever I go, I am accepted, it is a blessing. Thanks to my audience, I am happy being myself. I didn't expect this, I didn't,” referring to the overwhelming love from his fans.

Vijay Sethupathi also spoke about the online chatter about his simple fashion choices that come across as relatable and laid-back. The actor said that the conversations and praises have impacted him now and made him conscious of his fashion choices. “Sometimes I am conscious about my costumes because I believe in wearing what I am comfortable in. Sometimes people say I am showing off, sometimes they say I am too simple. Chappal pehnega toh simple matlab kya [How is wearing slippers equal to being simple?] But sometimes I am conscious of that also. If I go to functions, I see people dressed up really well, and I get really conscious. So mostly I try to avoid going to get-togethers and meetings generally, otherwise, I am comfortable," he said.

Thanking fans for their continued support, Vijay Sethupathi added, “I believe fans are fans and their love is so true. Receiving love from fans is like an energy drink. When people love you, it gives you hope that your work has reached people and they have understood and they really like your work. That's what I understood from the fan clubs. That always gives me energy.”

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The thriller, filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, will release in theatres on January 12.