Raveena Tandon Is 'Camping In The Mountains' With Her Kids. See Pics

Raveena Tandon is living her "life to the fullest" in Himachal Pradesh these days, her Instagram entries prove it. The actress, who has been staying in Himachal since last month for work, is "camping in the mountains" with her kids, as well as visiting temples in Manali. Raveena Tandon, on Wednesday, posted a set of pictures of herself, her daughter Rasha and son Ranbir making memories in "the lap of the Himalayas." Sharing the photos, which feature the actress posing at different breathtaking snow-covered locations, she wrote: "Camping in the mountains! #liveyourdreams #liveyouradventure #glamping #himachal. In the lap of the Himalayas... #livelifetothefullest."

Earlier on Wednesday, Raveena Tandon gave a glimpse of her trip to Manali's Hidimba Temple. "With the #team! Doing the touristy thing. #hidimbatemple #tibetanmonastry at beautiful #himachal," she wrote. The pictures also feature her kids. Take a look:

"Thandi ka mausam! Loving the getaway! #beautifulhimachal," the actress wrote while sharing one more set of pictures from Himachal Pradesh.

Raveena Tandon adopted two daughters - Pooja and Chaaya - in the 1990s when she was a single mother. She later married Anil Thadani in 2004 and the couple welcomed their daughter Rasha in 2005 and son Ranbir Vardhan in 2008.

In terms of work, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, in which she will co-star with Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is one of the most awaited films of the year.