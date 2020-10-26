On Raveena Tandon's Birthday, Presenting Ramika Sen From KGF: Chapter 2

Raveena Tandon's first look from KGF: Chapter 2 (courtesy officialraveenatandon)

Highlights Raveena Tandon features as Ramika Sen in the film

"The gavel to brutality!" she described her character

She thanked the film's team for the special gift

Actress Raveena Tandon was showered with birthday wishes from her friends and colleagues but a special gift from Team KGF: Chapter 2 made her day special. Raveena Tandon's first look as her onscreen character Ramika Sen was shared on the actress' 46th birthday. On Instagram, Raveena Tandon described her character in these words: "The gavel to brutality!" She also thanked the film's team for this special gift: "Presenting Ramika Sen from KGF: Chapter2. Thanks KGF team for the wonderful birthday gift." South actor Yash, who reprises his role as the protagonist in the film, wished Raveena Tandon with a heart-warming message: "A very Happy Birthday to the one who makes classiness her style! Wishing you a fabulous year ahead Ma'am," he wrote in the comments section.

Here's Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen from KGF: Chapter 2 first look:

On Sanjay Dutt's birthday in July, the makers of the movie planned a similar surprise and shared the actor's first look as the menacing Adheera. KGF: Chapter 2 casts Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. In the first look poster, Sanjay Dutt sported a dark look in a bearded and moustachioed persona. "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift," wrote Sanjay Dutt.

The tradition was started on Yash's birthday, when his character Rocky was introduced like this:

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday 🍾#RockyBecomesABrand



All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash⭐#KGFChapter2#HappyBirthdayYashpic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

The first part - KGF - opened to screens in India in December 2018 and set the box office ablaze. Prashanth Neel returns as the director for the second part as well.