Raveena Tandon's Fix For Lockdown Blues - Daydreaming About Sunny Days On The Beach

Raveena Tandon shared this photo (courtesy officialraveenatandon)

Highlights Raveena shared a few pics from a beach vacation

Her husband Anil Thadani also stars in one of them

"Waiting... lockdown blues," Raveena Tandon added in hashtags

Raveena Tandon is dealing with "lockdown blues" by day dreaming about the sea. The 46-year-old actress, in dire need of vitamin-sea, shared glimpses of her favourite beach vacation on Instagram and added "Waiting... lockdown blues" in the hashtags. In the caption, Raveena revealed she wants to soak up the sun on a beach and enjoy the sun and the sea again. Raveena's husband Anil Thadani also features in one of the photos, in which Raveena sports what appears to be orange swimwear with bright blue reflectors as a necessary beach vacation accessory. Total beach vibes! "To be back sunkissed, on a beach, the sunshine and the sand... with the waves gently teasing your toes ..#waiting #lockdownblues," posted Raveena. Take a look:

Well, Raveena is not only missing tropical vibes but also holiday destinations with subzero temperatures. She shared a few throwback photos from to revisit these memories. "When the summer gets too hot to handle... my heart dreaming of snowy vacays, soft, fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer - always in faux fur," she captioned her post.

Here's more from Raveena's travel throwback diaries. This is one appears to be from Kashmir when Raveena's kids were pint-sized.

Raveena Tandon recently started the "Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum" initiative, which aims to raise awareness about the violence that has been reported against healthcare workers. She also recently trended for schooling a US media network for describing namaste as a "prayer-like gesture."

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in 2017 movie Shab, after which she made a special appearance in last year's Khandaani Shafakhana. She will next be seen in Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2.