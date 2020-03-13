'Do Some Homework': Raveena Tandon Schools Media Outlet On Namaste

Raveena Tandon shared this photo (courtesy officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon takes her namastes very seriously. The 45-year-old actress recently spotted a tweet by US media network ABC, in which they described Britain's Prince Charles' namaste as a "prayer-like gesture." Sharing ABC's tweet, Raveena Tandon decided to tell them that the "prayer-like gesture" is actually a namaste - the traditional Indian gesture of greeting with folded hands. "It's a 'Namaste'. Do some homework," Raveena wrote in her tweet. As Raveena brought the ABC tweet to Twitter's notice, more and more netizens tagged ABC asking them to rephrase their tweet. Here's how Raveena Tandon schooled ABC over missing Prince Charles namaste as a namaste:

As a preventive measure amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Prince Charles was greeting people outside the London Palladium ahead of the Prince's Trust Awards. Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan shared it on Twitter with these words: "See we Indians told to do this to world many, many years ago."

Namaste



See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on 'how to do namaste properly'. #CoronaViruspic.twitter.com/P1bToirPin — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 12, 2020

Hours after Raveena Tandon's tweet, Priyanka Chopra, who starred in ABC TV show Quantico, posted a montage of her years of doing namaste on international red carpets:

However, it's surprising that the American media network failed to identify Prince Charles gesture as US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were seen greeting each other with a namaste at the White House recently.

Earlier, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also asked citizens to shift to the namaste way of greeting. French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Spain royals earlier this week with folded hands instead of the customary French tradition of a peck on the cheek.

Président Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a namaste, a graceful gesture that he has retained from his India visit in 2018 pic.twitter.com/OksoKjW7V8 — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) March 11, 2020

The novel Coronavirus, detected in China's seafood market in Wuhan has been declared as an epidemic by the World Health Organisation or WHO. To reduce the risk of contracting the disease, doctors have advised to ditch the hug or the handshake as greeting gestures. The total number of people infected with coronavirus has climbed to 78 in India. The number of COVID-19 cases in the world stands at over 100,000 with over 4,600 deaths.